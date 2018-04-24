Wireless Interoperability in IoT

Developing hardware & software for smart or connected environments holds its share of challenges. From developing for device compatibility, ensuring stability within the environment in which they will operate, to cloud and web gateway connections, how do you verify the product will operate as intended?

Testing wireless interoperability requires the need for enhanced test methodologies.

In this webinar, we will cover the landscape of IoT and identifying the differences between home automation environments vs enterprise and the differences when testing them.

We will help identify techniques to manage the large number of unique devices and to understand how to setup test environments. We will specifically identify the pros and cons of simulated environments vs real world test processes and understand when to use each of these test techniques.

This webinar will leave you with and understanding of the entire testing and security process when working to develop and release IoT devices to the public.

Understand how to test the IoT eco-system across different environments

Understand principles of testing IoT environments and when to use simulated vs real-world.

Security overview and insights into where the industry is headed

Delmar Howard, IoT Program Manager, Intertek Delmar Howard is a Program Manager for Intertek, a leading quality solutions provider and global software and security testing company. In his role for the company’s IoT Smart Services; he focuses on test process development, and security assurance in both enterprise and consumer software. He has been directly involved in the design and implementation of testing programs for smart product manufacturers. Delmar has more than 10 years of experience in IT testing and has been with Intertek since 2003. He has been instrumental in the development and management of Intertek’s test assurance service, as well as the company’s developer-focused management portal. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Bloomsburg University and resides just outside Philadelphia, PA, working in the company’s Blue Bell test lab. Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to gs-webinarteam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html

