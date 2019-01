Tips for Developing a Distributed Autonomous Test Framework

A chip-maker discusses common problems in developing a test framework, the process of creating extensible components, the principles of data-driven testing, optimization (via pipelining, parallelization, and caching), tips for developing reusable UI components, reliability and error handling, data management, and developing automated test systems.

Michael Castaneda, Staff Software Engineer, Internet of Things Group, Intel Michael Castaneda is a Staff Software Engineer at Intel Corporation, where he provides automated test solutions to various departments across Intel including the Internet of Things and the Mobile Communications Group. Mike is currently working on the development of DANTE, a distributed autonomous test environment primarily used for RF Validation across Bluetooth, WLAN, GNSS, GSM, WCDMA, and LTE technologies. Mike obtained his BS in Computer Engineering from the University of Florida and obtained an MS in Computer Science from Arizona State University. Mike is also a Certified LabVIEW Architect and has around 10 years of experience developing LabVIEW based applications. Mike grew up in Miami, Florida and enjoys hobbies such as rock climbing, hiking, and canyoneering.

