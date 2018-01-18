The Importance of Reducing Dust Accumulation in Electronics Systems

Multiphysics Simulation is an essential part of your business’s digitalization strategy. More so now than ever before, and the need is being driven largely by the IOT. Consumers expect smarter connected products in the home, in the office and in our cities and towns. It follows that it’s also critical in the factories where products are made. This is driving rapid evolution in the entire product ecosystem.

To keep pace and remain competitive companies need to expand product functionality, increase product performance, and maintain high reliability - all while reducing costs and time to market. Making complex, high quality products in today's and tomorrow’s rapidly evolving market requires a superior digitalization strategy that leverages the best simulation alongside the best prototyping and testing methods.

One of the 4 most common causes of failure in electronic systems is dust. The most visible effect of dust on electronics systems is the restriction of cooling air flow due to accumulation on inlet air vents, and the restricted air flow results in higher component temperatures. Higher temperatures have been conclusively shown to dramatically reduce reliability. But dust can also shorten the life of the bearings in cooling fans, and in rare cases large amounts of dust can provide a pathway for electrical arcing. A direct way to improve the reliability of an electronics system, therefore, is to minimize the rate of dust build up.

In this session we will provide background information on the physical effects of dust build up in electronics systems. Various simulation options will be examined along with the advantages and disadvantages of each. We will provide you with a practical understanding of ways to reduce dust accumulation by leveraging a detailed multiphysics simulation approach.

Ruben Bons – Industry Specialist, Electronics & Semiconductor, Siemens As an industry specialist for electronics & semiconductor, Ruben's goal is to help our clients effectively leverage detailed multiphysics simulation to develop better products, faster. He does this by working with clients through the local Siemens teams around the world on tools and techniques in Simcenter STAR-CCM+ for applications in electronics and semiconductor equipment. Ruben holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Calvin College (Grand Rapids, Michigan) and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee Space Institute (Tullahoma, Tennessee). He has spent more than 20 years using, supporting, and selling a wide range of simulation programs, with most of his experience focusing on the application of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to electronics thermal management.

