Testing and Simulation to Achieve FAA Certification of Aircraft Fuel Tanks to Lightning

As a response to the fuel tank explosion on TWA flight 700, the FAA released Title 14, Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) 25.981. The (14 CFR) 25.981(a)(3) regulation, as amended by Amendment 25-102, significantly affected lightning protection certification and it has been shown that compliance to lightning protection of fuel tank structure may be impractical in some cases. It is critical to understand all aspects of this rule and understand how it applies to both aluminum and carbon fiber composite fuel tank structure.

One aspect of compliance is to understand what lightning currents and voltages will develop at all structural and system interfaces of the fuel tanks. This assessment is unrealistic to accomplish by testing alone and numerical analysis is commonly used. Numerical models used for certification must be validated to lightning test results for some representative aircraft article. This webinar also reviews an acceptable modeling and validation approach that has be successfully implemented on numerous certification programs.

The intended audience of this webinar is anyone involved in the certification of aircraft fuel tank structures and associated systems for lightning environments.

PRESENTERS:

Billy Martin, WSU –NIAR – Environmental Test Lab Director Billy Martin is the Director of the Environmental Test Labs at the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University. He is also an independent DER Consultant in the area of EME (EMI/HIRF/Lightning); his consultant ticket covers Part 23, 25, 27, 29, and 35. Previously, Billy worked at Cessna Aircraft Company for 24 years, during which he was the supervisor of the Electromagnetics Effects Group at Cessna. Billy received his B.S. from Oklahoma State University, and his Masters of Science from Newman University. He has been involved in leadership positions for every commercial aerospace EME committee since 1990, including RTCA SC-135, SC-202 and SC-234. In addition, Billy has served as Chairman of SAE AE-2 Lightning Committee for +18 years, Lightning Task Group Chairman for the EEHWG committee, Industry Chairman of FAA Large Transport Aircraft Fuel System Advisory Rulemaking Committee and Technical Expert on the FAA PED Advisory Rulemaking Committee. Billy was also the first HIRF DER recognized by the FAA Wichita ACO. Cody Weber, Senior Scientist, EMA Cody Weber is a Senior Scientist at EMA and has focused on using computational electromagnetics (CEM) to assist in the design and certification support for a wide range of aerospace vehicles. He has developed numerous high complexity models for military, civilian and specialty engineering applications simulated in lightning, HIRF, EMP, and EMI environments. Cody has served as the Program Manager for many consultation efforts on certification programs for indirect effects of lightning (LTA analysis) and CFR 25.981 for fuel tank ignition prevention. He has developed modeling techniques and tools to efficiently and accurately incorporate important EM features, including complex cable systems, into high fidelity FDTD models. The quality of these techniques and models have been validated for aircraft of metallic and composite structures as well as other unique design applications in numerous efforts. Some of these validation efforts have been presented at the ICOLSE for lightning simulation validation for a composite wing test box and full commercial aircraft. He has also presented papers at the IEEE EMC symposium for modeling aircraft cable complexities in a HIRF environment and the HEART conference to demonstrate how FDTD techniques can evaluate missile responses in an HEMP environment. Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to gs-webinarteam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html

Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​