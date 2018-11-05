Simulation of Ultrasonic Borehole Imaging & Flow Measurement

Tune in to learn how OnScale is working with leading oil & gas companies to optimize their ultrasonic sensors and measurement systems. We’ll be covering a range of applications, from basic sensor design, to downhole imaging and flow measurement.
OnScale enables full 3D simulation of complex measurement systems using its powerful FEM solvers, seamlessly integrated with Cloud HPC. We provide users on-demand access to supercomputer level computation, making even the largest simulation problems possible.
Understanding the complex, highly coupled behavior of electromechanical sensors and their performance within a system is critical. OnScale allows users to visualize device behavior, quickly assess design changes and ultimately optimize performance.
In this webinar, OnScale will present some typical case studies. We’ll begin by discussing piezoelectric sensor design, before looking at detailed case studies for borehole imaging and ultrasonic flow measurement.
Gerry Harvey, VP of Engineering, OnScale
Dr. Harvey is a numerical scientist and engineer with 15 years of experience applying FEA/FEM approaches to complex engineering problems. An acoustics expert, Dr. Harvey supports hundreds of RF filter engineers who use OnScale every day for filter design optimization.
Andrew Tweedie, UK Director, OnScale
Dr. Tweedie is a multi-disciplined engineer with 15 years of experience in Finite Element simulation of piezoelectric devices. Dr. Tweedie supports UK and EU customers while simultaneously managing the development center in Glasgow, Scotland.
