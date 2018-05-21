Simulating a Medical Device Interaction with a Biological System

If you are interested in learning how to model a medical device interacting with physiology, then tune into this webinar featuring guest speaker Paul Belk from Abbott Medical.

Modeling physiologic systems uses the same principles applied to other multiphysics applications, but it is often complicated by the challenges in characterizing the properties of the biological tissues and processes involved. These challenges make it even more important to be able to analyze quantitatively through numerical simulation the interactions between the variable biological phenomena and the device.

In this webinar, we will present a model of catheter ablation from a large vessel. We will begin by setting up the coupled physics, including electric currents, laminar flow of blood, and heat transfer by conduction and convection. We will then show how to characterize the properties of the tissues involved and how the COMSOL Multiphysics® software can be used to simulate a closed-loop control system to stabilize the energy flow delivered to the surrounding tissues. The simulation results will be used to characterize how intended physiologic results can be affected by uncontrolled physiologic changes and which control systems are most robust.

Localized heating of biological tissue due to catheter ablation

Paul Belk, Abbott Corporation Paul Belk has a PhD in medical physics and is a principal engineer at Abbott Corporation, where he works on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic medical devices. He has been using simulation of all types for more than 20 years as an integral part of the research and development process. For the past four years, he has been using the COMSOL Multphysics® software (whenever he gets a chance) to study the physics of heat transfer and fluid dynamics in tissue.

Valerio Marra, COMSOL Valerio Marra is the marketing director at COMSOL in Burlington, MA. Previous roles include working in applications, technical support, and sales. He has been at COMSOL since 2008. Valerio received his PhD in fluid machines and energy systems engineering and his MSc in nuclear engineering, focusing on numerical methods for CFD.

