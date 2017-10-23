Save Time and Money with Unit Testing

Test engineers are familiar on the best ways to design their hardware tests. However, they don't apply the same principles to their software. Treating parts of their LabVIEW code as their unit under test can improve their code maintainability and readability. Learn unit testing techniques to save time and money in your LabVIEW project from LabVIEW Champion and LabVIEW Architects Forum Founder, Fabiola De la Cueva. Also discover how to take advantage of tools like the LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit and JKI VI Tester.

PRESENTER:

Fabiola De la Cueva, Founder, CLA, Delacor Fabiola De la Cueva has been working with LabVIEW for the past seventeen years. She is a LabVIEW Certified Architect, Certified Professional Instructor, and has been named a “LabVIEW Champion” by National Instruments. At Delacor, she leverages electrical engineering skills and software engineering proficiency to create custom measurement and control solutions for different applications. Fabiola focuses on helping LabVIEW teams implement best Software Engineering practices, conduct software architecture and code reviews. She also trains teams to create applications that are easy to maintain, easy to read, easy to scale and modular. She is often asked to help with difficult projects where little documentation exists and key developers are no longer available, or when projects have become so large as to be unwieldy.

