Rohde & Schwarz Presents: Smart Jammer / DRFM Testing – Test and Measurement Solutions for the Next Level

Now Available On Demand

The DRFM jammer has become a highly complex key element of the EA suite. It has evolved from a simple repeater with some fading capabilities to a complex electronic attack asset. Some of the more critical tests are verifying proper operation and timing of the deception techniques on the system level, qualifying the individual components, submodules and modules at the RF/IF level, and last but not least making sure that clock jitter and power integrity are addressed early at the design stage. For all these requirements, Rohde & Schwarz offers cutting edge test and measurement solutions. The webinar introduces the concept of Digital RF Memory Jammers, describes their technology and the respective Test and Measurement challenges and solutions from Rohde & Schwarz.

