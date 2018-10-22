Retirement, On Your Terms

Tune in to hear about how Honest Dollar by Goldman SachsTM makes it easy for people to set money aside for their future in Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). Honest Dollar offers an easy-to-use online retirement-savings platform. Here are three reasons to consider opening an IRA with Honest Dollar today:

You can open an Honest Dollar IRA in minutes and get access to portfolios designed by Goldman Sachs. Honest Dollar offers SEP IRAs which may allow self-employed individuals to contribute more dollars than a Traditional or Roth IRA, given the maximum annual contribution for a SEP IRA is a percentage of your self-employment income up to a maximum of $55,000 for 2018. You may save on your taxes if you are eligible to deduct a contribution to a Traditional or SEP IRA. A Roth IRA offers tax-free withdrawals in retirement for those who are eligible, instead of a potential tax deduction today.

Key Takeaways:

Learn about three retirement savings options: Roth, Traditional and SEP IRAs - IRAs are a common choice for 1099 workers

An IRA can help investors take advantage of compound growth, potential tax benefits, and the opportunity for greater growth potential than a savings account

Experience how Honest Dollar's simple & quick onboarding process allows you to save towards retirement without any paperwork or hassle

PRESENTER:

Meghan Panici, Vice President, Honest Dollar by Goldman Sachs Meghan Panici is a Vice President at Honest Dollar by Goldman Sachs. In her role she works with some of Honest Dollar's largest strategic relationships to provide access to a simple, quick, and affordable retirement savings platform. Previously, she worked with large 401(k) and insurance providers on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Retirement team. Advertiser Disclosure: The IRA offers that appear on this site are from IRA companies from which IEEE receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which they appear. IEEE does not include all IRA companies or all available IRA offers.

