Resume Tips & Career Advice for Entry-Level Engineers

The field of engineering comprises the number one entry-level job, according to a recent study by WalletHub. This is certainly welcome news to those entering the workforce with an engineering degree. The availability of immediate opportunities—combined with excellent starting salaries and growth potential—makes engineering a wise career choice. But how do you break into the workforce? Are there any tried-and-true tips for standing out from a pool of applicants? Or what if you’ve been in the industry for a year or two and are ready to make a career move? Join a panel of experts to discuss best practices for resumes and cover letters, career navigation, networking and professional development during an interactive webinar with IEEE Spectrum and Digi-Key Electronics.

PRESENTERS:

Dana Leavy-Detrick, Chief Creative Scribe, Brooklyn Resume Studio Dana Leavy-Detrick is a personal brand strategist, resume writer, and the founder of Brooklyn Resume Studio. She has helped thousands of professionals in industries like advertising, marketing, technology, non-profit, and education to build fulfilling careers and stand out in the most competitive job markets. She has delivered talks on branding and career management at Boston University, Pace University, The Graphic Artists Guild, New York Social Media Week, The Freelancers Union, and Touro College, and her advice has been featured in Forbes, Vogue, CBS, DailyWorth, The New York Post, Refinery29, Brit+Co, and About.com. Philip M. Coniglio, Founding Director SEAS Co-op Program, Hofstra University Philip Coniglio graduated with a B.S. in electrical engineering from City College of New York . While starting his career as a manufacturing engineer for Lambda Electronics Inc. he attended NYU Tandon School of Engineering at night where he received his Master’s degree in Engineering Management. He has more than 45 years of experience as an engineering and operations executive in six high technology companies on Long Island. His career has span a cadre of industries from AC/DC power supply manufacturing, electron beam accelerators, robotic systems integration, military aerospace combat systems and the semiconductor industry. Coniglio currently is the Founding Co-op Director and an assistant adjunct professor at Hofstra University in Hempstead NY.

Randall Restle, Vice President of Applications Engineering, Digi-Key Electronics Randall Restle, Vice President of Applications Engineering at Digi-Key Electronics is responsible for assessing, designing and directing a team of skilled application engineers, technicians and management personnel to lead Digi-Key’s technical strategy of serving customers in the selection and use of advanced technology products. He joined Digi-Key in 2011 after 35 years in engineering, designing digital and analog circuitry, printed circuit boards and embedded software. Randall holds BSEE, MS and MBA degrees from the University of Cincinnati. He is also a Senior Member of the IEEE, has been a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Ohio, a Certified Project Management Professional with the Project Management Institute and is the inventor on several patents.

Dan Ireland, Senior Director of Content Operations, IEEE GlobalSpec, Inc Dan Ireland, Senior Director of Content Operations at IEEE GlobalSpec, Inc. is responsible for the management and development of an engineering content group consisting of over 40 engineers, technical editors and production technologists who create and maintain technical content for one of the largest engineering resource and digital media websites. Prior to IEEE’s acquisition of GlobalSpec from IHS Markit, Dan also managed an IHS aerospace engineering group, located in the UK, that created aerospace engineering methods and software. He also managed a team of editors and publishers from the IHS UK building and construction publisher division. Dan has been employed by GlobalSpec for over 20 years and holds a BS Management Science degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

