Power Integrity – Troubleshooting Techniques to Identify and Solve Power Integrity Problems

Kenny Johnson – Power Integrity Lead, Keysight Technologies

Kenny Johnson is Keysight Technologies Power Integrity lead and the Communication Solutions Groups probe, interconnect and low power measurement expert responsible for project definition and market development in these areas. He has designed logic analyzer and oscilloscope probes, managed hardware, ASIC, and software development and was a marketing product line manager.

Kenny has been an HP/Agilent/Keysight employee for 32 years. Before that, he attended Kansas State University where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He holds 25 patents related to electro-mechanical designs. Kenny enjoys running, biking, skiing and canyoneering.