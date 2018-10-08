Power Integrity – Troubleshooting Techniques to Identify and Solve Power Integrity Problems

A product’s functional reliability is directly proportional to the quality of the dc power inside that product. In this webinar, we’ll share techniques and tools for making accurate power integrity measurements on the dc supplies in your products. Confident that we can make good power integrity measurements, we’ll discuss trouble-shooting techniques to identify and solve power integrity issues.
Kenny Johnson – Power Integrity Lead, Keysight Technologies
Kenny Johnson is Keysight Technologies Power Integrity lead and the Communication Solutions Groups probe, interconnect and low power measurement expert responsible for project definition and market development in these areas. He has designed logic analyzer and oscilloscope probes, managed hardware, ASIC, and software development and was a marketing product line manager.
Kenny has been an HP/Agilent/Keysight employee for 32 years. Before that, he attended Kansas State University where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He holds 25 patents related to electro-mechanical designs. Kenny enjoys running, biking, skiing and canyoneering.