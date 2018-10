Power Integrity – Troubleshooting Techniques to Identify and Solve Power Integrity Problems

Now Available On Demand

A product’s functional reliability is directly proportional to the quality of the dc power inside that product. In this webinar, we’ll share techniques and tools for making accurate power integrity measurements on the dc supplies in your products. Confident that we can make good power integrity measurements, we’ll discuss trouble-shooting techniques to identify and solve power integrity issues.

PRESENTER:

Kenny Johnson – Power Integrity Lead, Keysight Technologies Kenny Johnson is Keysight Technologies Power Integrity lead and the Communication Solutions Groups probe, interconnect and low power measurement expert responsible for project definition and market development in these areas. He has designed logic analyzer and oscilloscope probes, managed hardware, ASIC, and software development and was a marketing product line manager. Kenny has been an HP/Agilent/Keysight employee for 32 years. Before that, he attended Kansas State University where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He holds 25 patents related to electro-mechanical designs. Kenny enjoys running, biking, skiing and canyoneering.

Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to webinarteam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://innovationatwork.ieee.org/spectrum/

Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​