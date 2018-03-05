Piezoelectric-Thermal-Structural Modeling

If you are interested in learning how to couple piezoelectric, structural vibration, and heat transfer phenomena in a model, then tune into this webinar featuring guest speaker Kyle Koppenhoefer from AltaSim Technologies.

The heating of a structure that vibrates because of excitation from a piezoelectric ceramic represents a multiphysics phenomenon that, if not addressed, may damage the structure or change its vibrational characteristics. Multiphysics modeling can be used to help design this type of vibrating structure by taking into account the strong coupling between the piezoelectric transducer, the structural vibration, and the heating due to thermoelastic damping.

A fully coupled piezoelectric, structural vibration, and heat transfer analysis of a structure will be demonstrated live using the COMSOL Multiphysics® software. Simulation results used to predict the temperature distribution in the device and the effect of heating on the resonance frequency of the structure will also be discussed. You can ask questions at the end of the webinar during the Q&A session.

Heating of a medical device due to vibrations induced by a piezoelectric transducer.

Kyle Koppenhoefer, AltaSim Technologies Kyle Koppenhoefer has been one of the principals and leaders at AltaSim Technologies for 15 years. He works with customers to identify how computational analysis can be used to further develop their products and manufacturing processes. Prior to cofounding AltaSim, Kyle worked for the Department of Defense and the Edison Welding Institute. He holds a PhD in civil engineering from the University of Illinois.

Chandan Kumar, COMSOL Chandan Kumar is an applications engineer specializing in structural analysis. He joined COMSOL in 2009. Chandan received his PhD from Penn State University, investigating the dynamics of the self-assembly of semiconductor quantum dots.. Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to webinarteam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html

