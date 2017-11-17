Optimize Your Battery Management System Webcast

Are you responsible for designing efficient battery thermal management systems? Are battery temperature profiling measurements essential to you? If so, then join Keysight for this webcast.

You will learn how temperature profiling can

• optimize battery performance

• increase battery reliability

• avert safety issues

Techniques learned in this webcast will help decrease Li-Ion battery ambient temperature and increase its performance to meet the unrelenting demands of applications involving EV, mobile telecommunication devices, IoT devices, medical devices and more.

PRESENTERS:

Dave Tenney, Product Manager, Keysight Technologies Dave began working at Hewlett-Packard in 1984, in the Test & Measurement group of the company. During his 30-year tenure, he has held positions in product planning and marketing for dynamic signal analyzers, data acquisition systems, and general purpose instruments including waveform generators. Dave holds a master’s degree in Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, specializing in dynamic signal analysis.

