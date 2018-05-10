Optimal Design of Electrical Machines and Drives for HEV and EV

The presentation will cover recent developments in design techniques, which are based on detailed multi-physics modeling of electric machines and power electronics operation under duty/drive cycles, and are suitable for large-scale high performance computing (HPC) systems. New computational artificial intelligence optimization methods based on a combination of Differential Evolution (DE), Design of Experiments (DOE) and Kringing Surrogate (KS) techniques and employing thousands of candidate designs evaluated with 2D FEA, or variations based on a reduced set of 3D FEA models, will be discussed. Practical examples will include machines and drives for the latest generation of electric vehicles (EV), first generation formula-E racing cars, multi-MW power trains for electric and hybrid airplanes, high-speed solar cars and high-altitude solar airplanes. The combined role of coupled electromagnetic, thermal and fluid dynamics analysis will be exemplified on an induction motor developed for the latest generation of a luxury EV. The talk will conclude with a brief presentation of the recent book authored by ANSYS experts and collaborators “Multiphysics Simulation by Design for Electrical Machines, Power Electronics and Drives” published by Wiley – IEEE Press.

Dan M. Ionel, PhD, FIEEE– Professor, University of Kentucky Dan M. Ionel, PhD, FIEEE is Professor of Electrical Engineering and the L. Stanley Pigman Chair in Power at University of Kentucky (UK), Lexington, KY. At UK he also serves as the Director of the Power and Energy Institute of Kentucky (PEIK) and of the SPARK Laboratory. Previously, he worked in industry, most recently as Chief Engineer with Regal Beloit Corp and, before that, as Chief Scientist with Vestas Wind Turbines. Concurrently, he held academic appointments as Visiting and Research Professor with University of Wisconsin and Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. Dr. Ionel has more than 25 years of engineering experience and has designed electric machines and drives with power ratings between 0.002 and 10,000hp, published more than 150 journal and conference papers, including 5 winners of IEEE awards, contributed to 3 books, and holds more than 30 patents, including a medal winner at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. Dr. Ionel is an IEEE Fellow, is the Chair of the Working Group for the IEEE Std. 1812, was the Chair of the IEEE Power and Energy Society Electric Motor Subcommittee, and the General Chair of the 2017 anniversary edition of the IEEE IEMDC, the International Conference on Electric Machines and Drives. PRESENTER: Marius Rosu, Phd, SIEEE– Lead Product Manager, ANSYS, Inc. Marius Rosu, PhD, SIEEE is Lead Product Manager with Electronics Business Unit at ANSYS Inc. In 1996, after a scholarship on electromagnetic field computation research program at Institute National Polytechnic of Grenoble in France, Dr. Rosu earned a master’s degree in Computer-Aided Design from University “Politehnica” of Bucharest. In 2001, Dr. Rosu earned a Licentiate of Science Degree in Technology from Helsinki University of Technology in Finland. Dr. Rosu then earned his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University “Politehnica” of Bucharest in 2003. In current capacity Dr. Rosu is responsible for building and maintaining the portfolio roadmap, driving features needed for long-term strategy of ANSYS Maxwell. Dr. Rosu has a distinguished academic background with significant professional electrical and electromagnetic engineering expertise and more than 20 years of experience. Dr. Rosu published more than 40 journal and conference papers and co-authored a book on “Multiphysics Simulation by Design for Electrical Machines, Power Electronics and Drives” published by Wiley – IEEE Press.

