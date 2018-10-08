Online Graduate Programs in Power Engineering: Preparing Engineers to Meet the Challenges for Our Generation

Modernizing the electric grid is a grand challenge for our generation. The MS in Power Systems Engineering degree program builds upon the expertise of the engineering faculty and the research conducted at the FREEDM center. The faculty are world leaders in their field and work in a collegial atmosphere that encourages innovation. Graduate students on campus or as distance learners can benefit from the research conducted, industry sponsored projects and the opportunity to participate in a program whose course materials are directly applicable to a career in industry and suitable for a new or recent graduate as well as experienced professionals who want to receive the necessary retraining to update their current competencies and skills or change careers.

This presentation will cover the requirements for admissions and completion of the online degree program and how individuals worldwide can participate. Using streaming media to deliver the classes, this program provides flexibility in where a student is located and where and when the classes are viewed yet within the time frame of a regular semester. Anyone with a computer and good Internet access and with an undergraduate degree in engineering can participate

Dr. Mesut Baron, Graduate Director, ESPE Degree Program Professor Mesut Baran's main interest is in the application of computer, control, and system analysis techniques to power system operation and planning problems. His recent research focus has been on smart power distribution systems and the integration of distributed energy resources to power systems. He has over 40 years experience in the field of electrical power engineering. He is an IEEE fellow. Dr. David Lubkeman, Research Faculty, FREEDM Center Dr. David Lubkeman holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Purdue University with an emphasis in power systems engineering. He has over 35 years' experience in distribution systems and automation and has been an active participant in technical development activities, resulting in over 60 publications and 16 US patents. He is also a licensed professional engineer and IEEE Fellow. Dr. Lubkeman is currently a Research Professor at North Carolina State University, where he is an instructor with the Electric Power Systems Engineering Master of Science degree program and also a research faculty with the NSF FREEDM Systems Center. Terri Kallal, University Program Specialist, FREEDM Center Ms. Terri Kallal is a Program Specialist at NC State University. She coordinates the Masters in Electric Power Systems Engineering program in the ECE Department.

