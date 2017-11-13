Multi-Physics Simulation; a key component of a superior Digitalization strategy for the Electronics industry

The product mantra in the high tech industry is to be smaller and cheaper with a faster time to market. This applies to any and all electronics industry sectors. This complexity has grown exponentially due to the “IOT or internet of things and the growing number of smart, connected products. Shining a spotlight on the new opportunities and unique challenges they present to the electronics industry. Prosperity and survival will depend on a superior digitalization strategy that includes key enablers like Simulation to keep pace in this rapidly evolving landscape.

In this presentation we’ll uncover details and best practices that can shed light on how high tech companies are leveraging Simulation to reduce product development cycle times, improving the performance of their products and reducing costs associated to warranty repairs, recalls and unnecessary prototypes.

We’ll discuss the generation of a system-level Digital Twin across the product lifecycle with accompanied, traceable Digital Threads, as the product configuration evolves

Explain why complicated product designs make it necessary to have a Simulation Digital Twin to identify many performance issues upfront and avoid expensive late changes.

We’ll show you how you can implement Simulation process, tools and methods to drive the design by allowing intelligent decision making through Simulation results.

Why maintaining the Digital Thread with traceability is critical to understanding design decisions and intent in warranty, regulatory and liability situations by providing cross discipline collaboration, coordination and compliance

We will show many industrial case studies where Simulation has played a key role in significant cost savings by reducing the number of prototypes, reducing the hardware testing time along with significant reductions in Product Development Time.

We will show how a Simulation Digital Twin is connected with Real life Products in the field to enable Virtual Health Management. We believe that Simulation will continue to play a key role in the implementation of a robust Digitalization Strategy. Please join us while we take a deeper dive into some of the new and fascinating Multi-physics Simulation capabilities that are transforming the electronics industry.

PRESENTER:

Ramesh Padmanban, Simulation Portfolio Development Executive, Siemens As a Simulation evangelist at Siemens, Ramesh’s goal is to help organizations leverage Multi-physics Simulation to develop products faster with great performance & lower cost. Ramesh holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (Madras) and a Master of Science from The University of Akron (Ohio). He has 17 years of experience in applying Simulation methods to solve complex engineering problems.

