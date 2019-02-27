Modeling Vacuum Systems for Particle Accelerators

Modern particle accelerators continue to achieve unprecedented energies as part of an international effort to resolve matter on the smallest possible level. Relativistic beams of charged particles are guided through a system of vacuum chambers by powerful electromagnets. Nanotorr pressures must be maintained by the vacuum in order to allow the particles to advance unimpeded.

Next-generation accelerator designs will bring the magnet pole tips even closer to the particle beam axis, thus requiring smaller vacuum chambers. The design of such chambers is dictated by complex and coupled physical phenomena, including high thermal stresses, radiation-induced desorption, and electromagnetic wake fields.

In this presentation, Nicholas Goldring from RadiaSoft will discuss multiphysics models of vacuum chambers from existing and future particle accelerators. In addition to analyzing the underlying finite element analysis (FEA) models, we will also look at the development of overlying graphical user interfaces using the Application Builder in the COMSOL Multiphysics® software.

Simulation of photon-stimulated desorption within a storage ring vacuum chamber.

