Modeling Vacuum Systems for Particle Accelerators

Modern particle accelerators continue to achieve unprecedented energies as part of an international effort to resolve matter on the smallest possible level. Relativistic beams of charged particles are guided through a system of vacuum chambers by powerful electromagnets. Nanotorr pressures must be maintained by the vacuum in order to allow the particles to advance unimpeded.
Next-generation accelerator designs will bring the magnet pole tips even closer to the particle beam axis, thus requiring smaller vacuum chambers. The design of such chambers is dictated by complex and coupled physical phenomena, including high thermal stresses, radiation-induced desorption, and electromagnetic wake fields.
In this presentation, Nicholas Goldring from RadiaSoft will discuss multiphysics models of vacuum chambers from existing and future particle accelerators. In addition to analyzing the underlying finite element analysis (FEA) models, we will also look at the development of overlying graphical user interfaces using the Application Builder in the COMSOL Multiphysics® software.
Simulation of photon-stimulated desorption within a storage ring vacuum chamber.
Speakers:
Nicholas Goldring, Assistant Research Scientist, RadiaSoft LLC
Nicholas Goldring is an assistant research scientist at RadiaSoft LLC in Boulder, CO. He has active research interests in X-ray science and accelerator physics. Before joining RadiaSoft, Nicholas was a graduate student member of the multidisciplinary team at Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) tasked with upgrading the Advanced Photon Source (APS) Synchrotron Facility. During his time at ANL, he did significant work on the design and optimization of high-heat-load beamline optics. His familiarity with particle accelerator codes and FEA expertise allow him to continue research and development in the field of modern accelerator design. His current work includes the simulation of complex vacuum chamber systems and the development of user-friendly graphical user interfaces for the benefit of next-generation particle accelerators. Nicholas received his MS in physics from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 2017.
Daniel Smith, Project Manager, COMSOL
Daniel Smith is a project manager at COMSOL for the Plasma, Microfluidics, MEMS, Particle Tracing, Ray Optics, Molecular Flow, and Semiconductor modules. Previously, he worked at MKS Instruments, where he modeled and optimized various types of systems. He has a master's degree in both applied mathematics and numerical computing.