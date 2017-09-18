Modeling of Electromechanical Sensors & Systems

If you are interested in modeling electromechanical devices, including piezoelectric materials, then tune into this webinar to learn how PZFlex helps Fortune100 companies optimize device designs.

Understanding the complex, highly coupled behavior of electromechanical sensors (e.g. piezoelectric transducer arrays, SAWs, and electrostatic MUTs) and their performance in a system as a whole is critical in the development of innovative technologies (e.g. Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensors, Medical Imaging, and RF Filters).

Due to the anisotropic materials, complex coupling effects, and multi-physics (piezoelectric, electrostatic, structural, thermal, and acoustic) involved in a single device design numerical simulation using finite element analysis (FEA) is often the only way to fully understand device and system behavior and inform the design process.

Powerful numerical simulation is an innovation enabler that provides engineers a means of predicting and understanding effects of design changes, environmental influences, and manufacturing tolerances on device and system performance. By facilitating rapid design iteration and assessment, effective simulation tools can explore large design spaces that would be impossible to do via physical prototypes.

In this webinar, PZFlex will explore and analyze some of the common pain-points in complex device design and present pragmatic examples demonstrating how rapid FEA simulation can help engineers overcome challenges while minimizing time, risk and cost.

PRESENTERS:

Dr Gerry Harvey, VP of Engineering, PZFlex Dr Gerry Harvey received a Ph.D. degree from the University Strathclyde, Glasgow, U.K. in 2008 for "An Investigation into the Simulation and Measurement of High Intensity Ultrasonic Systems." He has worked on the development of novel conformable piezoelectric transducers for the NDE industry, in addition to several consultancy programs in transducer design and product realization for the SONAR, Medical, and Food Industry. In 2007, he joined Rolls-Royce and set-up an NDE Demonstration Cell for the development and progression of research-based NDE technologies to production-ready solutions. As a Principal Technologist, he sought out and worked closely with SME’s and Universities on emerging technologies to successfully develop award-winning solutions for business-critical inspection processes. In 2009, he joined PZFlex and took up the position of European Manager to form a base of operation in the EU for sales, support and development. In 2014, he transferred to the US head office to take up roles in Business and Product Development. He has worked closely with Fortune 100 companies on their advanced sensor R&D, and recently took up the position of VP of Engineering. He has over 50 publications across a range of applications, is a member of the IEEE, BINDT, and a Chartered Engineer (CEng) with the IET. He is also an active reviewer for the IEEE UFFC and BINDT journals. Dr Andrew Tweedie, Director, UK of Operations, PZFlex Dr. Andrew Tweedie received an Engineering Doctorate from the University Strathclyde, Glasgow, U.K. in 2011 for "Spiral 2D Array Designs for Volumetric Imaging." His EngD was carried out through the UK Research Centre for Non Destructive Evaluation, and his doctoral thesis demonstrated techniques for carrying out volumetric NDE inspections using 2D arrays with a 75% reduction in channel count. From 2005 to 2012 he worked at Scottish start up Alba Ultrasound, where he designed 1-3 piezocomposite arrays for both the sonar and NDE markets. In his role as Alba’s R&D Manager he introduced a range of modelling tools, including PZFlex, to reduce the number of physical prototypes required for new products. In 2012 he joined PZFlex, and is currently responsible for the European office in Glasgow, Scotland. His areas of interest include piezocomposite design and material characterisation. He is a Chartered Engineer and a member of the IEEE.

Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​