Modeling Light-Matter Interactions for Photonics Applications

In this webinar, an approach to accurately account for linear optical dispersion, nonlinear optics effects, and gain in light-matter interaction will be presented.

Alex Kildishev, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Purdue University, will discuss the importance of generalizing the numerical description of light-matter interaction for more efficient time-domain multiphysics modeling in photonics. The need for generalization is illustrated by numerous physical effects, such as strong dispersion, saturation of absorption and reversed saturable absorption, as well as plasmon-enhanced stimulated and spontaneous emission in optical materials.

Time-domain multiphysics simulations in photonics are critical, as they provide information not attainable otherwise. Prof. Kildishev will show how to augment current mathematical models by including an additional set of custom equations, enabling highly accurate numerical simulations. Representative example cases will be shown.

A live demo in COMSOL Multiphysics® will be an important part of this webinar. The demo will include the multiphysics modeling of representative optical effects in the time domain. The webinar will conclude with a Q&A session.

Exploring the light-matter interaction of reverse saturable absorption: the input Gaussian pulse (green curve) and the output pulse after absorption (blue curve).

PRESENTERS:

Alexander Kildishev, Associate Professor, Birck Nanotechnology Center, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Purdue University Prof. Kildishev belongs to a handful of world-leading experts in the field of numerical modeling of nanophotonic structures and devices in actual (real-life) environments. He has had a number of breakthrough results on negative refractive index metamaterials, optical artificial magnetic structures, loss compensation in metamaterials, plasmonic nanolasers, and optical metasurfaces, as well as the theory and numerical models of optical cloaks and hyperlenses. His publications, current h-factor WEB of Science 37, Google Scholar 43, include five book chapters and more than 120 publications in peer-reviewed journals, with more than 5000 citations. He is co-inventor of 10 issued and pending patents (four US patents), and co-author of seven software online simulation tools. The impact of his work is illustrated by the nanoHUB.org online resource, where a set of modeling tools for nanophotonics developed by his group has served more than 1,600 users worldwide. Alexander has successfully employed COMSOL Multiphysics in his research for more than 10 years. Ulf Olin, Product Specialist, COMSOL AB Ulf Olin is a product specialist within the electromagnetics group at COMSOL. Before joining COMSOL in 2011, he worked in optics research at the Institute of Optical Research in Stockholm and in optics and fiber optics research for various companies. He is also an associate professor (docent) of physics at KTH in Stockholm.

