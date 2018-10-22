Making Accurate Signal Integrity Measurements using a Vector Network Analyzer

The Vector Network Analyzer is becoming ubiquitous in signal integrity laboratories as data rates increase inside network and data centers. Crosstalk issues in the physical layer are causing more bit errors at the receiver as users try push more data through the channel. This webcast will review tools and techniques for making quality signal integrity measurements using a Vector Network Analyzer. The webcast will begin with an overview of challenges to making signal integrity measurements and methods to overcome these challenges. This will be followed by techniques for identifying sources of crosstalk, channel loss, reflections and eye closure. Advanced error correction techniques will be discussed at the end of the webcast.

PRESENTER:

Mike Resso– Signal Integrity Applications Scientist, Keysight Technologies Mike Resso is the Signal Integrity Application Scientist in the Internet Infrastructure Solution Group of Keysight Technologies and has over thirty years of experience in the test and measurement industry. His background includes the design and development of electro-optic test instrumentation for aerospace and commercial applications. His most recent activity has focused on the complete multiport characterization of high speed digital interconnects using Time Domain Reflectometry and Vector Network Analysis. He has authored over 30 professional publications including two books on signal integrity. Mike has been awarded one US patent and has twice received the Agilent “Spark of Insight” Award for his contribution to the company. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from University of California.

Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to webinarteam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://innovationatwork.ieee.org/spectrum/

Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​