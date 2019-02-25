Latest Digital-to-Analog Converter Development at Teledyne e2v: 12-bit 8 GSps Enabling Signal Generation up to the K-Band

Designers of microwave systems are constantly looking for DACs which provide not only large Nyquist zones (> 2.5 GHz), but also offer a flat frequency response over these large instantaneous bandwidths. Such DACs allow simplifying the architecture of the complete microwave generation system, thus saving costs.

This paper presents the latest DAC proposed by Teledyne e2v capable of sampling at a rate of 8 GSps, enabling the direct conversion of signals with a large instantaneous bandwidth. The component inherits from the success of previous DAC versions extending the sampling rate to reaching higher performance. The component architecture will be described and measurement presented with output frequencies up to 26.5 GHz in a COTS version. While the maximum instantaneous bandwidth is limited to 3.2 GHz (i.e. 6.4 GSps) due to the limited performance from the FPGA LVDS interface, the higher sampling rate allows reaching higher output power in the X-band for instance.

The DAC is ready for space applications, designed for Newspace systems, and will be offered in various reliability grades. Together with its low latency, this DAC opens a path towards innovative ways of designing the RF signal chain up to Ku-band and even Ka-band in satellite telecom payloads and SAR systems, for example.

Speaker: