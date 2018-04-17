Industrializing additive manufacturing for electronics through an integrated, end-to-end process

Part manufacturers in all industries are under tremendous pressure to shorten the delivery time of high-quality products, with increasing complexity. The Electronics Industry has its own unique challenges but one theme resonates for all; in order to stay ahead in today’s competitive marketplace, companies must innovate their manufacturing processes. Additive Manufacturing (AM) offers tremendous opportunities to innovate completely new levels of competitive products, manufacturing operations, and business models. However, in order to realize the full potential of additive manufacturing, companies must employ a robust process that integrates design, engineering, manufacturing planning, and production functions.

In this webinar, we take a deeper dive into meeting this challenge head on by creating a full end-to-end additive manufacturing production system:

Learn how the additive manufacturing market is moving from prototyping to full production

How a tightly integrated system reduces the complexity of the additive manufacturing process

Realize the benefits of an unbroken digital thread from design to manufacturing

Understand the factors driving the additive manufacturing market towards sustainable, repeatable, quality industrial processes to meet the demands of the marketplace

Having an industrialized additive manufacturing process is the key to realizing the full potential of additive manufacturing.

Ashley Eckhoff – Product Marketing Manger, Siemens Ashley Eckhoff holds BS Degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering from University of Missouri, Columbia. Ashley has been at Siemens for 20 years, during which he has had multiple responsibilities in both product design and marketing. He is currently specializing in the NX manufacturing engineering area focused on additive manufacturing.

