How error-correction IP provides 20db improvements of time-interleaving spurious effects, in high-speed ADC systems

Time interleaving of analog to digital converters (ADCs) is a way to increase the overall system sample rate by using several ADCs in parallel. The challenge is to handle the mismatch between the individual ADCs, especially at higher frequencies, and error-correction IP helps correct the manufacturing variations of the characteristics of the individual ADC, in order to obtain the optimal resolution. In this webinar, Teledyne SP Devices’ ADX time-interleaving ADC IP will be explained, detailing the use of a digital block for the post processing of the output from interleaved ADCs and how it can be used with any ADC. The ADX technology features both the estimation of mismatch error and the reconstruction of the signal with all mismatch errors suppressed.

A custom version of ADX has been implemented into the EV12AS350 from Teledyne e2v, a 12-bit 5.4GSps ADC with input bandwidth over 4.8GHz, and demonstrates the proprietary technology of ADX continuously providing a background estimate of the gain, offset and time skew errors of the ADC, without the need for any special calibration signal or post production trimming. The patented reconstructor block recreates the signal with minimal latency, in this scenario enabling over 20db of improvements to time-interleaved spurious effects.

PRESENTERS:

Kurt Rentel, BDM, Teledyne e2v Kurt Rentel has a broad range of expertise and experiences in the definition, design and application of wideband, high performance data converters. Kurt has implemented data converter strategies across a diverse range of worldwide markets including wired and wireless broadband communications infrastructure, high resolution medical imaging and space-based communications and radar systems. He has directed and guided technology developments that have taken ADCs and DACs from the fundamental building block level in receiver and transmitter architectures to full RF-to-digital baseband receiver systems and digital baseband-to-RF transmitter systems. Kurt has witnessed the evolution and development of wideband converter-based solutions from the design perspective and from the market perspective. He will give you insight into the secrets behind the DAC designs that enable new transmitter architectures that simplify architectures, enhance performance, reduce size and improve power efficiency of space-based systems. Kurt is currently Business Development Manager for Teledyne-e2v’s broadband data converter group. Per Löwenborg, Vice President and General Manager, Teledyne Signal Processing Devices Per Löwenborg was born in Oskarshamn, Sweden, in 1974. He received a Ph.D. and a Docent degree in Electronics Systems from Linköping University, Sweden, in 2002 and 2009, respectively. Dr. Löwenborg has 20 years of post-graduate experience in R&D work within the field of analog and digital filters and filter banks, data converters, and signal processing enhancement of mixed-signal circuits. He is the author or co-author of around 75 international journal and conference papers, one text book and is the inventor of 19 registered patents. He was awarded the 1999 IEEE Midwest Symposium on Circuits and Systems best student paper award and the 2002 IEEE Nordic Signal Processing Symposium best paper award and has served as Associate Editor for IEEE Signal Processing Letters. For more than 10 years, Dr. Löwenborg was Chief Technology Officer at Teledyne Signal Processing Devices Sweden AB (Teledyne SP Devices), an electronics company specializing in signal processing enhancement solutions of analog and mixed-signal circuits as well as high-performance digitizers. Dr. Löwenborg is currently Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne Signal Processing Devices Sweden AB. Dr. Löwenborg is a technology visionary person with highly developed skills in analysis and methodology combined with a wide knowledge base in various application areas and the field of Electrical Engineering. He is a co-founder of Teledyne SP Devices, where he works with business management, product and technology definitions for mid- and long-term business growth including intellectual property, forward-looking selection and introduction of new technologies, and emerging markets as well as product strategies, go-to-market, marcom, development directions, and product definitions.

