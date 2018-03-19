GW Information Session: Online Graduate Engineering Degree Programs

Matt Starr, Admissions Counselor, Online M.S. in Engineering Management and M.S. in Systems Engineering

Matt Starr has more than six years of advising experience in higher education, actively identifying and resolving student needs as quickly and effectively as possible. As an Admissions Counselor for the online M.S. in Engineering Management and M.S. in System Engineering degree programs, Matt proactively reaches out to new and future students to help them through the admissions process and aid them throughout their time as a student at the George Washington University. He is passionate about the benefits of education for both individuals and their communities. Matt holds a Master of Arts in National Security Studies from American Military University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Lewis University.