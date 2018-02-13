Getting Ahead with RF Ionization Breakdown Simulation

In this eSeminar we will review the fundamental aspects of RF Breakdown in gasses. In particular, we will discuss the main parameters affecting the discharge breakdown threshold such as the frequency of operation, the pressure, the temperature or the device dimensions. Simulations with SPARK3D® coupled with CST STUDIO SUITE® will show the benefits of using a full numerical approach to determine the breakdown power level in comparison with analytical approaches. For the particular case of narrowband bandpass filters we will show the advantages of using SPARK3D combined with Filter Designer 3D and CST STUDIO SUITE to determine the breakdown power level in a filter cavity without the need to design the complete microwave filter.

Dr. Carlos Vicente currently serves as director of AURORASAT. Dr. Vicente received his Ph.D. in telecommunications engineering in 2005 from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany. In his doctoral thesis, Dr. Vicente researched high power effects in communications satellites such as RF breakdown and passive intermodulation. In 2006, he co-founded the company Aurora Software and Testing S. L. (AURORASAT) devoted to the telecommunications sector now part of CST GmBH / Dassault Systémes.

