Getting Ahead with Particle Source Simulation

This eSeminar will illustrate the electromagnetic simulation of four different particles sources in CST STUDIO SUITE® 2018: a Pierce-type electron gun, a field emission source, an ion source and a magnetron cathode. It will guide you through the use of different emission models as well as the simulation of the emission in a conformal hexahedral or tetrahedral mesh. In addition, the superposition of external fields will be shown and the setup of an electron source will be demonstrated.

PRESENTER:

Dr. Monika Balk is the market development manager for charged particle dynamics applications. Dr. Balk joined CST in 2005 as a senior application engineer for high-frequency applications. Dr. Balk received her Ph.D. from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany in 2005 with an accelerator physics-related topic. During her work with CST, she has gained experience in applications of charged particle dynamics with her support activities worldwide. Dr. Balk has published several papers on magnetrons, TWT, and general vacuum tube simulation.

Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​

Please contact GS-WebinarTeam@ieeeglobalspec.com if you have questions