Getting Ahead with Lightning Strike Simulation

Simulation plays an increasingly important role in evaluating system performance when subjected to Electromagnetic Environmental Effects (E3) and for investigating strategies for protection. Lightning strike simulation is one of the key applications in this area, which can seem daunting given the multi-scale and multi-physics nature of this fascinating phenomenon. Modeling of complex composite materials and susceptible features such as seams and cables are crucial details to consider.

Patrick DeRoy is a senior application engineer and market development manager for EMC. DeRoy provides technical support and engineering services to customers, collects their feedback and drives growth efforts and further development of CST’s EMC simulation solutions. DeRoy began work as an application engineer with CST of America in 2012. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical and computer engineering from UMass Amherst in 2012, investigating cable modeling and specifically shield transfer impedance modeling, correlating simulation and measurement results. DeRoy’s interests range from emissions and immunity of electronics at the component and subsystem level to RF interference and platform level electromagnetic environmental effects.

