Getting Ahead with Compact Models

This eSeminar will explore how to use Compact Models in the CST STUDIO SUITE® Transmission-Line Matrix (TLM) solver to speed up the simulation of models with small features like slots, seams and vents, and composite materials like layered carbon fiber. These small features play a crucial role, especially in electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) simulation. Compact Models allow the simulation to run faster while maintaining the accuracy of the result, which provides an immense advantage over a fully detailed 3D model.

Yushi Tan joined CST in 2015 as an application engineer supporting customers with Microwave/RF and EMC. He completed his B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 2015. His primary focus now is on Electromagnetic Compatibility.



