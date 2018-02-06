Getting Ahead with Antenna Design

This eSeminar will feature an online demonstration of different antenna and array design workflows. We will highlight some of the advanced features and options available in Antenna Magus and CST STUDIO SUITE® and consider the challenges facing antenna designers in modern, evolving industries and applications.

PRESENTER:

Brian Woods co-founded Magus (Pty) Ltd In 2007, he currently serves as managing director of Magus and is responsible for day-to-day development of the product Antenna Magus. He received his Msc.Eng. degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Stellenbosch in 2002.



