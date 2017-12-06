Flash DSC Revolutionizes Rapid-Scanning DSC

Flash DSC is a novel technique, a quantum leap in DSC technology that opens up new frontiers. The Flash DSC 1 revolutionizes rapid-scanning DSC thanks to its ultra-high heating and cooling rates. The state-of-the-art instrument can easily analyze reorganization and crystallization processes which were previously difficult or impossible to measure. The Flash DSC 1 is the ideal complement to conventional DSC for characterizing modern materials and optimizing production processes by thermal analysis.

In this Webinar, we will discuss the basic principles of the Flash DSC 1 and present some interesting applications.

Polymers, polymorphic substances, and many composites and blends have metastable structures that depend on the cooling conditions used in their production. On heating, reorganization processes such as the melting and recrystallization of unstable crystallites or the separation of phases may occur.

The use of high heating rates enables materials to be analyzed without interference from reorganization processes as there is no time for such processes to occur.

The Flash DSC 1 is also the ideal tool for studying crystallization kinetics.

The Webinar will cover the following topics:

The Flash DSC technique

Metastable structures

Reorganization processes

Possible Flash DSC application areas

Application examples

PRESENTER:

Dr. Jürgen Schawe, Senior Scientist Thermal Analysis, Mettler-Toledo, Analytical Jürgen E. K. Schawe was awarded a Ph.D. in solid state physics in 1984. After that, Dr. Schawe worked at the University of Rostock in the Polymer Physics Group, and from 1992 to 1999 for calorimetry of the University of Ulm. Since 1999 he has worked for Mettler-Toledo AG in Schwerzenbach, Switzerland. Dr. Schawe is a senior application scientist for Material Characterization. He was awarded the 2010 STK Award of Applied Chemical Thermodynamics by the Swiss Society for Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry. To date, Dr. Schawe has published 62 articles in scientific journals and has been awarded 4 patents. Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to gs-webinarteam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html

Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​