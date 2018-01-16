Efficient Development of Electrical Drives Using Model-based Development

Dr. Duco W. J. Pulle, CEO EMsynergy, Sydney Australia

Professor Pulle was born in the Netherlands in 1946. He graduated from Eindhoven Technical University in 1979 and received his Ph. D. from the University of Leeds in 1984. He subsequently worked at the Australia Defense Force Academy in power electronics and electrical drives. In 1998 he joined the University of Lund, Sweden. After that he was appointed as professor at the American University of Sharjah, UAE. In addition to that he is the CEO of EMSynergy, guest professor at RWTHISEA Aachen since 2005 and a member of the Texas Instruments InstaSPIN development team. Professor Pulle has published widely, served on numerous professional advisory boards and holds several patents.

The focus of his work at EMsynergy over the past 10 years has been to advise companies worldwide on the use and application of sensorless electrical drive technology by way of

workshops focused to the needs of industry.

