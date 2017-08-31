Efficient Design of Integrated Photonic Circuits

3D electromagnetic field simulations are a very important aspect of integrated photonics design. They are able to describe component behavior when validated models obtained through measurements are unavailable or unreliable. Nevertheless, photonics design teams struggle with the organizational aspects required to consistently configure such simulations properly. It is necessary that the simulated geometry is a correct representation of the final fabricated structure, that the material models used are correct under operating conditions and that the simulation settings are set sensibly to obtain an accurate result in a reasonable time. The automated link between IPKISS – a photonic IC design simulation and layout tool - and CST STUDIO SUITE® gives photonic circuit designers direct access to FDTD or FEM generated circuit models using the validated simulation settings set by device engineers. This ensures that models used by circuit designers can easily be regenerated with validated CST STUDIO SUITE simulation settings. This way, IPKISS keeps models up to date as the component layout, fabrication processes, operating conditions and material models evolve from design to design. In this webinar, the IPKISS-CST STUDIO SUITE link is demonstrated using the design of a glucose sensor.

Frank Demming-Janssen received his Diplom Ingenieur (FH) in Engineering Physics in Oct. 1995 from the University of Applied Science in Münster. From August 1994 to May 1995 he was studying as a Fulbright Scholar at the Institute of Optics at the University of Rochester,N.Y., USA. In Sep. 2001 he received his Ph.D. in Physics from the Technical University of Chemnitz/Germany. He joined CST - Computer Simulation Technology in Jan. 2001 and is currently working as a Country Manager and Principal Engineer for Northern Germany and the BeNeLux.

Pierre Wahl co-founded Luceda Photonics in 2014 where he is in charge of sales, support and training operations. At Luceda he trains and supports R&D teams of major corporations, research institutes, foundries and universities in China, North America and Europe.

He completed a PhD in opto-electronics at the Free University of Brussels and Stanford University on ultra-low energy optical interconnects in 2014 and obtained a master degree in photonics from the University of Gent and the Free University of Brussels in 2010. He has co-authored multiple journal publications and delivered various talks around specialized design, simulation and optimization techniques used in integrated photonics.

