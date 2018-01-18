Efficient Control of AC Machines using Model-Based Development

Discover a highly efficient approach for the control of industrial-strength electrical drives without needing to perform any manual C programming.

This webinar is aimed at engineers who want to develop better-performing AC drives, faster – thus enabling use of motors that are smaller, lighter, quieter, more powerful, and consume less energy. While the Model-Based Development (MBD) approach presented will be generally applicable to any type of AC drive, it will be demonstrated using a specific off-the-shelf AC drive controlled using the Texas Instruments (TI) InstaSPIN™ sensorless, three-phase motor solution.

During this webinar, special guest Prof. Duco W. J. Pulle will show how to rapidly develop a fully functional, sophisticated electrical drive through the combined use of InstaSPIN with solidThinking Embed software from Altair which provides:

Real-time implementation of the control algorithm

Automatic generation of reliable, human-readable code direct from diagrams – no manual C programming or code re-writing required

Powerful yet easy-to-use debugging capabilities

Dr. Duco W. J. Pulle, CEO EMsynergy, Sydney Australia Professor Pulle was born in the Netherlands in 1946. He graduated from Eindhoven Technical University in 1979 and received his Ph. D. from the University of Leeds in 1984. He subsequently worked at the Australia Defense Force Academy in power electronics and electrical drives. In 1998 he joined the University of Lund, Sweden. After that he was appointed as professor at the American University of Sharjah, UAE. In addition to that he is the CEO of EMSynergy, guest professor at RWTHISEA Aachen since 2005 and a member of the Texas Instruments InstaSPIN development team. Professor Pulle has published widely, served on numerous professional advisory boards and holds several patents. The focus of his work at EMsynergy over the past 10 years has been to advise companies worldwide on the use and application of sensorless electrical drive technology by way of workshops focused to the needs of industry. Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to gs-webinarteam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html

