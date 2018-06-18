Digital Enterprises - How Product Analytics can be used to automate insights to create actionable intelligence

Trends in the Electronics Industry such as intelligent, connected devices are disrupting how enterprises develop products, bring them to market, and evolve them over time. Successful digitization strategies require an integrated approach to this flow of ideation, realization and utilization. The transformation in the utilization phase is arguably the most dramatic, since it has been driving large increases in a solution’s value and even new business models. Increasingly, the data explosion from Advanced Manufacturing (Industry 4.0) and smarter more connected devices is complicating efforts to gain visibility to prod­uct and supply chain performance. Data is dispa­rate, out of context and often inaccessible. Yet, customers increasingly demand rapid resolu­tion of issues and innovation driven by their own product experiences.

In this webinar, the first in our series: Digital Enterprises - Electronics and Semiconductor Industry, we will focus on the role of product analytics in optimizing the utilization phase of an enterprise’s solution. We’ll focus in on the following challenges and show you how to:

Close the loop between product design and performance

Discover emerging product trends to prevent recalls

Eliminate time and costs required to repeatedly consolidate and search big data

Empower data-driven decision making across the organization

Improve customer experience

You may think you’re doing this today, right? Well, our experience is that traditional analytics projects are failing to deliver on expectations while they consume excess time and budget. Please join us while we take a deeper dive into some of the new and fascinating areas and technological advances that are transforming the electronics industry.

PRESENTER:

Fram Akiki, Vice President, Electronics Industry – Siemens Fram has over 30 years of experience in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Prior to joining Siemens, Fram was an executive for 12 years with Qualcomm in their chipset division and 21 years with IBM in their microelectronics group. Fram holds a B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Clarkson University and a M.S. in Electrical Engineering and a M.B.A. in International Business from The University of Vermont. He has authored a number of white papers, holds a patent on RFID/Cellular connectivity for the IoT market and is an adjunct instructor at Clarkson University. PRESENTER: Jeff Spencer, Portfolio Development Executive – Siemens Jeff Spencer is a Portfolio Development Executive at Siemens with over 22 years of industry experience in Big Data Analytics, 3D Design and Product Lifecycle Management.

Attendees of this IEEE Spectrum webinar have the opportunity to earn PDHs or Continuing Education Certificates! To request your certificate you will need to get a code. Once you have registered and viewed the webinar send a request to gs-webinarteam@ieeeglobalspec.com for a webinar code. To request your certificate complete the form here: https://fs25.formsite.com/ieeevcep/form112/index.html

Attendance is free. To access the event please register.