Diagnose and debug board level EMC Compliance Problems

EMC chambers have limitations when it comes to determining root causes of failures in compliance testing. They are also difficult and expensive to integrate into the early development process of new or iterated PCB designs. The array based Very-Near-Field scanning technique developed by EMSCAN brings low-cost real-time evaluation to compliance problem solving and the graphical representation of emission hotspots can give insights into root causes or provide a reference for future designs. This method can also combine the array of sensors with mechanical motion provides the fastest desktop high-resolution scanning available and can even allow designers to peer inside IC for root causes. Test results from an EMxpert system on real world PCBs and a discussion of how the spatial distribution of emissions can be used to solve problems will be presented.

Ruska Patton MBA, M.Sc., Director of Product Management, EMSCAN Ruska Patton is responsible for the evolution of EMSCAN's real-time very-near-field measurement solutions. Having started with EMSCAN as Design Engineer and then Manager of the Design Group, Mr. Patton now leads the development of new EMSCAN solutions from concept through to successful products in market. Mr. Patton has authored academic papers, presented seminars and holds several patents related to near-field scanning.

