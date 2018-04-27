Design Faster, Reduce Costs, and Speed up Time to Market: Leverage the Power of Simulation-Driven Design

The time for simulation-driven design is now! In order to stay competitive while pushing the envelope on innovation, simulation must drive the entire design process from the early concept design phase all the way to production. Leveraging robust simulation—including motion analysis, finite element analysis, and manufacturing feasibility analysis—early and often has become a necessary driver to innovation and is helping numerous industry-leading companies to meet quality, cost, and time-to-market targets.
Join us for this webinar to see how a variety of tools are enabling companies to leverage simulation in unique and inventive ways. In this webinar, you will learn:
- How simulation is used to accelerate the development of high-performance, innovative products, while also increasing quality and decreasing overall costs
- How these tools integrate well into large manufacturing enterprises for rapid simulation and light-weighting insights
- How some tools offer an intuitive user experience that is ideal for small and medium-size businesses with little or no simulation experience
David Roccaforte, Senior Application Engineer, Altair
David Roccaforte joined Altair in 2017 and is currently a Senior Applications Engineer for the solidThinking team. David has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing, product design and analysis. “After seeing the benefits of CAE as a product engineer I made it my mission to help companies adopt simulation technologies earlier in development and to a broader audience”. David has worked in a broad range of industries from automotive to off highway and aerospace using various tools from multi body dynamics to fluid dynamics and structural analysis. When David is not at his computer you can find him in the garage working on multiple DIY household projects or wrenching on “Stella” his beloved 1972 Pontiac Firebird. David has BSME and MSME degrees from the University of Michigan – Dearborn.
