Design Faster, Reduce Costs, and Speed up Time to Market: Leverage the Power of Simulation-Driven Design

David Roccaforte, Senior Application Engineer, Altair

David Roccaforte joined Altair in 2017 and is currently a Senior Applications Engineer for the solidThinking team. David has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing, product design and analysis. “After seeing the benefits of CAE as a product engineer I made it my mission to help companies adopt simulation technologies earlier in development and to a broader audience”. David has worked in a broad range of industries from automotive to off highway and aerospace using various tools from multi body dynamics to fluid dynamics and structural analysis. When David is not at his computer you can find him in the garage working on multiple DIY household projects or wrenching on “Stella” his beloved 1972 Pontiac Firebird. David has BSME and MSME degrees from the University of Michigan – Dearborn.

