Deploying Resilient Network Architectures for the IIoT

A resilient, holistic network architecture can help create the secure, scalable and robust infrastructure needed to facilitate IT/OT convergence, reduce risks and maximize overall plant uptime. But achieving IT/OT convergence requires an understanding of Layer 2 and 3 network topologies, resiliency protocols, managed and unmanaged switches and numerous other network design considerations.
In this webinar, you’ll learn about:
- Tested, validated and documented Reference Architectures and why they're important
- Best practices for establishing a resilient and robust network infrastructure to support IT and OT convergence
- Determining the degree of resiliency and application availability required for a robust, plant-wide architecture
Gregory Wilcox, Networks and Security Specialist, Rockwell Automation on behalf of Industrail IP Advantage
Gregory Wilcox is a Networks and Security Specialist who leads a multi-company effort to establish tested and validated architectures to enable Industrial IoT and the convergence of OT-IT. He holds multiple Cisco network and security certifications and has been designing and implementing industrial automation network solutions for the past 33 years, with 28 of those years at Rockwell Automation. Before joining Rockwell Automation, he worked in the defense industry developing industrial automation and control system solutions (IACS) for both discrete and process applications.
