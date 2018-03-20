Creating a Seamless Thread from Design to Manufacturing with the Machine Shop Digital Twin

Part manufacturers in all industries are under tremendous pressure to shorten the delivery time of high-quality products, with increasing complexity. The Electronics Industry has its own unique challenges but one theme resonates for all; in order to stay ahead in today’s competitive marketplace, companies must innovate their manufacturing processes. Issues like poor quality, excessive lead times, unreliable delivery, and high costs can be resolved by embracing today’s technology improvements. With new technologies like 3D simulation and Additive Hybrid manufacturing, Digitalization is literally transforming this business. The desire for efficiency and quality improvements are a given, but companies increasingly want visibility deep into their supply chains and need to be able to connect the dots between their designers and their suppliers. Passing along accurate data models and keeping the digital thread connected provides the necessary control, accuracy, and quality.

Learn how to prepare your business to meet the new demands and discover how successful machine shops can quickly turn around perfect products when and where the customer needs them:

How to drive efficient end-to-end manufacturing operations with CAD, CAM and additive manufacturing

Learn how creating 3D model markups can help drive efficiencies by reusing the information in part creation and inspection.

Develop complex molds precisely and efficiently, all the way from product design to pre-processing and 3D printing, to part finishing and quality.

Reduce production costs by printing a wide range of high-quality functional parts

The machine shop digital twin enables companies to achieve an automated manufacturing process using the latest technologies. A digital thread connects the entire process ensuring seamless information flow – from design to engineering to the shop floor. Revolutionary manufacturing technologies enable companies to expand the business.

Michael Mattioda – Business Development Manager, Siemens PLM Software, Inc. Michael has over 15 years’ experience with Siemens. Throughout his career, Michael has been involved with the deployment and support for many of the Siemens products within the A&D, Automotive and High-Tech industries around the world. In his current role, he is responsible for supporting customer and business initiatives and aligning Product Development strategy for part manufacturing and quality, including CAM data management, cutting tool management, and dimensional quality solutions.

