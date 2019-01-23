Confidence in Quality: Ensure Your Product Is Ready for Market

Do you know you know, or think you know?
How can the leader of the business know that the new or revamped product or service is really good to go? This is what leadership frets about, worries about and works to answer every day. After all, their reputation and financial success depends on it. Every company, organization, club and home has their own special way of making this happen.
Mr. Thompson will focus on a simple question today, "Do you know you know or think you know?". Some folks refer to this concept as Risk Analysis, Regulatory Compliance, Robustness or simple meeting product launch timelines. Robust Design today is hard because of rapid technology expansion, pressure to rent outside designers to control costs and the rapid mobilization of workforce's that limit "tribal knowledge". Today's discussion will bring clarity and alternatives to this problem and methods to manage this business risk.
Chris Thompson, Principal Consultant, Intertek
Chris Thompson has 30 years of professional experience in the areas of global research, design, implementation, and regulatory strategy for products and systems across the range of consumer and commercial appliances, HVACR, energy management, and control methodologies. His skills include robust design through FMEA, product hazard management, incident recreation, forced failure evaluation, product design for mass commercialization, specification rationalization, and contract manufacturer / licensing product robustness.
Mr. Thompson brings his knowledge of successfully walking the path of an innovator, designer, and manufacturer for many decades to each client’s project.