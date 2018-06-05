Broadband ADC with X-point switch - Un-paralleled Flexibility in Multi-channel RF applications

Mark Holdaway, electronic engineer and technical content producer

Mark’s career has revolved around analog ICs. Much of that time working on high performance, signal path applications. Formative years were spent as an application engineer with National Semiconductor (now part of TI) in the UK followed by a transfer to Munich as marketing manager.

He enjoyed a career defining stint as marketing director with start-up Xignal, successfully helping define and launch the first, multi-channel, continuous time delta sigma (CTDS) ADC for portable medical ultrasound.

Throughout his career, Mark has been driven to write about technology and today dedicates time crafting multimedia technical content. At Teledyne e2v he’s helping explain their innovative data convertors. Aspiring to clear communication and reduced cognitive loading, Mark takes George Bernard Shaw’s dictum to heart:

‘The single biggest problem with communication is the illusion that it has taken place.’

Getting the audience beyond that illusion remains his priority.

