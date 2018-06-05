Broadband ADC with X-point switch - Un-paralleled Flexibility in Multi-channel RF applications

The AQ600 is a high speed, broadband analog to digital convertor comprised of four 12-bit, 1.5 Gsps cores linked to a flexible wideband cross point switch (CPS). The device offers an input signal bandwidth up to 8 GHz (extended bandwidth mode) enabling direct sampling in high order Nyquist zones.
The CPS allows the ADC cores to sample in either synchronous (in phase) or time interleaving modes. A high-performance clock and synchronization system manages fine timing both within the device and across multi-devices. Thus, designers gain a free-hand in operating the part as a 4-channel ADC at 1.5 Gsps, a 2-channel device sampling at 3 Gsps or combining all four channels to sample a single channel at 6 Gsps.
Output data is formatted for transmission using the ESIstream, low overhead, low latency, open source serial digital interface operating at up to 12 Gbps.
Key topics
-
A quick architectural overview - What’s different about the AQ600?
-
The benefits of an integrated high performance cross point switch
-
Wideband operation enables high order Nyquist zone direct sampling
-
Programmable device features – key controls and trimming facilitated by the SPI interface
-
Where will it be used and why?
Mark Holdaway, electronic engineer and technical content producer
Mark’s career has revolved around analog ICs. Much of that time working on high performance, signal path applications. Formative years were spent as an application engineer with National Semiconductor (now part of TI) in the UK followed by a transfer to Munich as marketing manager.
He enjoyed a career defining stint as marketing director with start-up Xignal, successfully helping define and launch the first, multi-channel, continuous time delta sigma (CTDS) ADC for portable medical ultrasound.
Throughout his career, Mark has been driven to write about technology and today dedicates time crafting multimedia technical content. At Teledyne e2v he’s helping explain their innovative data convertors. Aspiring to clear communication and reduced cognitive loading, Mark takes George Bernard Shaw’s dictum to heart:
‘The single biggest problem with communication is the illusion that it has taken place.’
Getting the audience beyond that illusion remains his priority.
