Bringing Your Big Idea to Life: What You Need to Know About Launching a Startup

Have you always thought about launching a company? Start-ups are risky. If they weren’t, anyone could be a successful entrepreneur.

According to October 2017 data from Statista, Uber. Xiaomi, SpaceX, Pinterest, and Airbnb were among the highest valued startup companies in the world. Uber was valued at about $68 billion by venture-capital firms.

The performance of companies like Uber and AirBnb supports the frequency of startups that look to gain profit from the global sharing economy. By 2020, the number of sharing economy users in the United States is poised to increase to 40 million. A key success factor for startups will be their ability to gain customers from different age groups. They’ll also need to convince people to abandon a traditional market model, which can be challenging, but as AirBnb proved, very beneficial.

We’ll look at start-ups like Apple, PayPal, Jawbone, and Space-X, as well as the dot.com fiasco, to see what went right or what was disastrous. We’ll focus on considerations such as the impact of the management team, product/market fit and scarce funding.

After, we’ll open the webinar up to the experts: people who are heavily involved in technology start-up companies. You’ll have the opportunity to ask them anything and benefit from their experiences!

PRESENTERS:

Chris Giovanniello, Co-Founder & Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing

Menlo Micro Chris has more than 20 years of experience in the electronic systems and semiconductor industries. As Senior Vice President of Products, Chris oversees all aspects of Menlo’s product roadmap, leading product development, product marketing, and developing go-to-market strategies. Before he was involved in this startup, he was Vice President, Business Development for GE Ventures. At GE Ventures, Chris was responsible for developing new programs and monetization strategies for key technologies developed at General Electric’s R&D center in Schenectady, NY. He has a deep professional history that extends back into Europe, where he managed large teams of customer support engineers, and senior management positions for Teradyne. Natasha Baker, CEO & Founder, SnapEDA Natasha is an electrical engineer who loves electronics projects. She started coding a website called SnapEDA from her kitchen table to help engineers build circuit boards faster a few years ago, and now she’s running a company with resources used by over 80,000 engineers. While working at National Instruments, she decided to make some PCBs to show off circuit design and simulation software at a tradeshow. She started designing the accelerometer board from a reference design, thinking it would be a super-fast PCB to make. However, the biggest bottleneck was finding the symbols, footprints and simulation models I needed to design the board. I wondered: "Why isn’t there a Google for electronics design content?" After returning from that tradeshow, Baker quit her job and decided to start building it.

David Sandys, Director of Technical and Strategic Marketing, Digi-Key Electronics David Sandys’ official title is Director of Technical and Strategic Marketing at Digi-Key Electronics, but informally he labels himself as our Maker Maker. He and his team spend a lot of time on differentiated marketing activities such as our Maker initiative, academic marketing, tools/design content and forward thinking activities such as our Hyperloop sponsorship. He has been with Digi-Key for 4 years but has many years of marketing experience with Hewlett Packard, Advanced Micro Devices and Arrow Electronics. David holds a BS from Arizona State University and an MBA from USC (Go Trojans!). Originally from Montreal, Canada, David lives and works in Phoenix, AZ where he can be seen buzzing around in his Mini, working on various electronic projects and dreaming of Stanley Cups, Montreal smoked meat and bagels.

