Automotive: Reshaping Semiconductor Test

Stephen Pateras, Mentor Graphics

Stephen Pateras is product marketing director within Mentor’s Tessent group and has responsibility for the company’s BIST and automotive semiconductor test solutions. His previous position was VP Marketing at LogicVision where he was instrumental in defining and bringing to market several generations of LogicVision’s semiconductor test products. From 1991 to 1995, Dr. Pateras held various engineering lead positions within IBM’s mainframe test group.

Dr. Pateras received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from McGill University in semiconductor test and has spent his entire career in positions related to the usage or specification of semiconductor test solutions. He has written and has had published numerous articles and papers in the semiconductor test field and regularly speaks and sits on panels at different semiconductor test conferences around the world.