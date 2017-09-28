Adaptive Test: Addressing the Challenge of “Zero Defect” IC Quality

Adit D. Singh, Auburn University

Adit D. Singh is James B. Davis Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Auburn University, USA. Before joining Auburn in 1991, he served on the faculties at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. His technical interests span all aspects of VLSI technology, in particular integrated circuit test and reliability. He is particularly recognized for his pioneering contributions to statistical methods in test and adaptive testing. He has published over two hundred and fifty research papers, served as a consultant to several semiconductor companies, and holds international patents that have been licensed to industry.

Dr. Singh is a Fellow of IEEE and a Golden Core member of the IEEE Computer Society. He has had leadership roles as General Chair/Co-Chair/Program Chair in dozens of international VLSI design and test conferences, and on the editorial boards of several journals. He served two elected terms (2007-11) as Chair of the IEEE Test Technology Technical Council (TTTC), and on the Board of Governors (2011-15) of the IEEE Council on Design Automation (CEDA). He received his B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, and the M.S. and Ph.D. from Virginia Tech, all in Electrical Engineering.