5G High-Speed Interconnect Design

If you want to learn about designing high-speed interconnects for 5G and Satcom applications, tune into this webinar with guest speaker Eric Gebhard of Signal Microwave.

Connector implementation is often the last part of a design that an engineer thinks of when developing and testing new digital and RF products for 5G and Satcom applications, yet it can greatly affect the performance of a design.

One of the keys to avoiding this issue is to properly design the interface between the printed circuit board and the connector, known as the board launch. Connectors and how they interact with the board launch can determine the success or failure of a design. If the signal entering or leaving the board launch through the connector is compromised, then the performance of the entire design is affected.

In this webinar, you will see a live demonstration in the COMSOL Multiphysics® software of how to set up and run a simulation to evaluate and optimize the performance of a board launch. You can ask questions at the end of the webinar during the Q&A session.

PRESENTER:

Eric Gebhard, Signal Microwave Eric Gebhard received his BS in engineering from Arizona State University, graduating in 1995. He has worked for over 20 years in various engineering and management positions in both the aerospace and RF industries, spending the last 10 years working on RF connector design and RF simulation using the COMSOL Multiphysics® software. Currently, he is the vice president of Signal Microwave. Jiyoun Munn, COMSOL Jiyoun Munn is the technical product manager for the RF Module at COMSOL. He has 15 years of experience in the RF industry, developing over 150 antenna and microwave device prototypes. Jiyoun also holds patents for antenna interrogation systems. He received his MS degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan.

Attendance is free. To access the event please register.

NOTE: By registering for this webinar you understand and agree that IEEE Spectrum will share your contact information with the sponsors of this webinar and that both IEEE Spectrum and the sponsors may send email communications to you in the future.​