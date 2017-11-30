3D Printing’s Versatility Enables Medical Innovation

Jacob Draxler, Product Development Engineer, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Jacob Draxler is a Product Development Engineer with Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI). In this role, he works within the engineering team to aid development of new products as well as furthering the understanding of the unique mechanism of action that CSI’s Orbital Atherectomy Device (OAD) employs for the treatment of both calcific Peripheral (PAD) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) through the use of anatomical 3D printed fixtures. He holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of St. Thomas as well as Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia.