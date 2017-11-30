3D Printing’s Versatility Enables Medical Innovation
View this webinar to learn how 3D printing’s versatility has paved the way for medical advancements by Cardiovascuar Systems, Inc. To help fight the battle against CAD and PAD, CSI works continuously to advance their devices and develop new innovations. Work that relies greatly on a wide scope of 3D printing applications. Hear from Jacob Draxler, Product Development Engineer at CSI, and Michael Gaisford, Director of Marketing – Medical Solutions at Stratasys as they discuss medical applications of Stratasys’ PolyJet™ technology.
Jacob Draxler, Product Development Engineer, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
Jacob Draxler is a Product Development Engineer with Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI). In this role, he works within the engineering team to aid development of new products as well as furthering the understanding of the unique mechanism of action that CSI’s Orbital Atherectomy Device (OAD) employs for the treatment of both calcific Peripheral (PAD) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) through the use of anatomical 3D printed fixtures. He holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of St. Thomas as well as Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia.
Michael Gaisford, Director Marketing – Medical Solutions, Stratasys
Michael Gaisford is the Director of Marketing for Stratasys Medical Solutions. In this role, he oversees global marketing programs, collaborations with physicians and hospitals and medical application development. Michael brings over a decade of medical device and pharmaceutical industry experience, including roles in marketing and strategy with Boston Scientific, as a consultant with Health Advances, a boutique healthcare consulting firm, marketing at Genentech and as a Strategy Associate at CVS/Pharmacy. He holds an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University.