IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Special offer: Join IEEE now for 2023 and save 50%!

IEEE Members receive 12 print issues of IEEE Spectrum and enjoy PDF downloads, full access to our archive with thousands of in-depth articles, and other exclusive content and features. Join IEEE today for 2023 and save 50%!

ComputingTopicTypeCareersNews

Vint Cerf’s Career Advice for Engineers

The Internet’s co-creator on humility, collaboration, and cultivating soft skills

1 min read
A white haired man with a beard and mustache sits at a table with his hands folded, in front of a white board with notes on it.

Internet architect Vint Cerf, shown here in his Google office in Reston, Va., is currently working on protocols for an Interplanetary Internet.

Peter Adams
Vint Cerfengineeringcareers

Vint Cerf, recipient of the 2023 IEEE Medal of Honor, has this advice to engineers starting out their careers:

  • “If you really want to do something big, get help, and preferably from people who are smarter than you are.”
  • “Be humble, because unless you approach things with the understanding that you really don’t know exactly how to make it all work, you may overlook possibilities.”
  • “Listen to other people. I tell my engineers that if they know I’m about to do something stupid, they have to tell me, so I don’t do it. And if they knew and didn’t tell me, that’s going to be reflected in their end-of-year fitness report. When you’re in a position of responsibility and authority, people may assume you’ve already figured out where the hazards are, but you may not have.”
  • “Try hard to stay on good terms with everybody. Civility is an important property, and burning bridges is generally a bad idea; you never know who you’re going to work with again, who you might work for, or who might work for you.”
  • “You can learn something from virtually everybody. One example: I was being driven in a limousine in Palm Springs by a white-haired guy. And I remember thinking, ‘This poor guy, it’s too bad. Here he is driving a limo. It’s nine o’clock at night. He ought to be just out there on the links playing golf and having a nice time.’ We struck up a conversation, and I find out that he actually did retire—from being the chief financial officer of one of the largest insurance companies in Chicago. He got bored playing golf, so he decided to drive a limo three times a week because he knew he was going to meet interesting people.”
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Vint Cerfengineeringcareers
The Conversation (0)
A photo of an antique contraption having glass disks, a wooden base, and supporting wires.
History of TechnologyTopicMagazineArticleType

James Wimshurst’s Electrostatic Immortality

4 min read
Software screenshot shows a satellite image with red dots, and yellow plane icons.
TransportationTopicTypeNews

Big Players, Bigger Bets on eVTOLs and Air Taxis

3 min read
Six people , three in foreground and three in background, work with laboratory equipment. They are all dressed in white jumpsuits and wear head coverings and facemasks.
SemiconductorsTopicMagazineTypeFeature

U.S. Universities Are Building a New Semiconductor Workforce

10 min read