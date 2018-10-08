Who’s Hiring? (Amazon and Walmart—Again—Plus Microsoft, Uber, and Salesforce) Who’s Firing? (Hardly Anybody)

Illustration: iStockphoto

With the third quarter wrapped up, it’s time for another quick snapshot of recent news in engineering jobs. This list isn’t comprehensive but captures most major announcements, as well as a sampling of smaller, more localized hiring and firing moves.

Overall, news of big hiring pushes—some really big—dominated, and generally layoffs were few and small. Most of the hiring action seemed to be outside of Silicon Valley—not surprising, given the tight market for both engineers and office space in the Bay Area.

In hiring news:

Amazon is creating jobs all over the world. Amazon’s latest hiring announcements included 300 tech jobs in its quickly expanding San Diego Tech Hub, and 1,000 jobs in and around Dublin, Ireland. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Diego, Calif., jobs will involve software development, machine learning, cloud computing, fraud prevention, and digital entertainment. According to the Irish Mirror, the Dublin tech jobs will involve network engineering, software engineering, data specialization, and machine learning.

Microsoft is likewise looking for engineers in Dublin—100 right now, to “support the development of new and emerging technology solutions, such as AI,” according to the company.

Ditto with Utah-based cloud software developer Qualtrics, which is adding 350 jobs in Dublin, including an unspecified number of engineering gigs along with sales and finance jobs.

With more hiring news across the pond, STATSports, a company that develops wearable gadgets and analysis software, aims to add 237 people to its R&D staff in Northern Ireland, including an unspecified number of tech jobs. The company recently signed a deal with U.S. Soccer involving its performance-monitoring vests.

Across the other pond, General Motors announced that it’s amping up its autonomous vehicle and electric power-train research operations in Port Melbourne, Australia, recruiting 150 engineers.

And in North America, Uber announced in September that it will be opening a new engineering office in Toronto, Canada, with hundreds of jobs. In addition to new hires, current Uber engineers will be allowed to relocate. In reporting on the announcement, CNN pointed out that the U.S. government has made it harder to bring in engineers under the H-1B visa program, while Canada has been piloting a program to make work permits more accessible to skilled workers.

While indeed, some U.S. companies are distributing jobs around the world, it’s not a one-way flow.

Paris-based digital consulting firm Capgemini announced that it will hire 200 new tech employees in Columbia, S.C., by May of next year.

And Bangalore-based Axiscades is looking for 320 mechanical and electrical engineers for its new Tucson, Ariz., operation.

Getting back to San Diego, Walmart will be competing with Amazon for new hires in the area, announcing that it will add 120 software engineers to the 60 already working at Walmart Labs in Carlsbad, Calif. According to 10news, it will be moving to new and larger offices that will be just a half mile from the beach. Those San Diego hires are part of a larger hiring push by Walmart Labs; the company says it will add a total of 2,000 tech jobs around the world. Other reports indicate that 1,000 of those hires will be in India. Doing the math, that leaves about 800 openings split among the company’s Bentonville, Ark., headquarters; Reston, Va.; and Silicon Valley.

Elsewhere in the United States, Salesforce, according to Built In Chicago, is looking for office space in Chicago to house 5,000 new workers; right now, the company has 1,000 in that city. No word on the proportion of tech employees in that group, but it’s likely to be high.

American Express in July was looking for 100 tech experts for the company’s Phoenix office, according to AZ Central.

Geico is looking for 400 software engineers, IT architects, and analysts for the company’s new IT Center of Excellence in Indianapolis.

JPMorgan Chase has, as of August, somewhere between 2,000 tech job openings, according to Bank Innovation, and some 8,000 job openings aimed mostly at software engineers and developers, according to investment analytics firm Thinknum. Thinknum’s analysis didn’t detail geographic locations for the openings, but pointed out that Java skills seem to be a key requirement for many of the posts.

In Silicon Valley, all was not completely quiet.

Harley-Davidson has announced plans to open a new R&D center in Silicon Valley later this year, initially hiring around 25, mostly electrical, mechanical, and software engineers.

Intel had been making layoff news earlier this year, but in August the company announced that it will be adding engineers to its silicon photonics group, doubling the number of employees without saying how many it already has. According to the San Jose Business Journal, Intel in August posted at least 30 jobs for design engineers, architects, and others with photonics experience.

Finally, a bit of firing news:

Evernote, the pioneering note-taking app company, told employees in September that it will cut 54 jobs. That’s about 15 percent of the workforce.

Marvell announced in August that it would be laying off 150 California-based tech employees, including 44 at the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters and 40 from Cavium, a smaller chipmaker it recently acquired. The cuts included designers on up to vice presidents overseeing engineering and manufacturing.

Symantec announced in August that it will be laying off 1,000 of its 12,500 employees around the world.