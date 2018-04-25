Who’s Firing? (Qualcomm, GoPro, and IBM—Again) Who’s Hiring? (Facebook, Apple, Amazon)

Illustration: iStockphoto

In what has practically turned into an annual sign of spring, IBM rained layoff notices down on its tech workforce in late March and again in April. According to waves of anecdotal reports posted online at TheLayoff.com and Watching IBM, workers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands were hit starting March 29 with 90 days’ notice.

This time, it wasn’t just workers over 50 years old who were targeted (though the bulk of reports did seem to come from people in that age group); many in their 40s reported getting notices as well. And a few relatively new hires indicated that they, also, were hit by the April cuts; one has to wonder if this broader swing of the ax was in reaction to the ProPublica/Mother Jones report that past IBM layoffs overwhelmingly targeted older workers.

The size of IBM’s 2018 layoffs are hard to determine. As usual, IBM made no official announcement, and, when contacted by The Register, did not address the layoffs directly, but said that it had just announced a plan with French president Emmanuel Macron to open a new artificial intelligence research center in France that will create 400 new jobs.

After past layoffs, IBM typically made a statement about workforce rebalancing to focus on Watson, cloud, and analytics. That’s not likely to happen this time; cuts hit those operations as well.

Most other companies announce layoffs before they happen. The following is not by any means a comprehensive list of those announcements made so far in 2018, but includes the major layoffs at tech companies and a snapshot of a few that are smaller, but still significant:

It’s not all news about job cuts. By sheer numbers, announcements of hiring pushes dwarfed announcements of cuts.