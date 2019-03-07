Which Software Engineers Get Paid the Most?

Illustration: iStockphoto

Online job search firm Hired took a look at its 2018 data from its job sites around the world to capture a snapshot of demand for software engineers and the salaries they are commanding in different roles. Hired’s research, released last week, showed that demand for engineers with blockchain experience is booming, and the boom will continue. So it’s no surprise that the salaries for blockchain engineers are generally among the highest.

Regional differences, however, abound. In the San Francisco Bay Area, engineers working in search are commanding higher salaries than those working in blockchain. (Shall we call that the Google effect?) In New York, the biggest salaries are going to gaming engineers. And in Toronto, the top salaries are going to engineers with experience in natural-language processing, while search is down at number 12. Details below.