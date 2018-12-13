What Are Silicon Valley’s Highest-Paying Tech Jobs?

Product management, reliability, and security jobs pay the most in Silicon Valley, says job search firm Indeed

By Tekla S. Perry
Conceptual photograph of a crowd of miniature people forming a dollar sign.
Photo: iStockphoto
Job-search site Indeed crunched its Silicon Valley hiring numbers for 2018, looking at tech job searches, salaries, and employers, and found that engineers who combine tech skills with business skills as directors of product management earn the most, with an average salary of US $186,766. Last year, the gig came in as number two, at $173,556.

Also climbing up the ranks, and now in the number two spot with an average annual salary of $181,100, is senior reliability engineer. Application security engineer is third at $173,903. Neither made the top 20 in 2017.

And while it seems that machine learning engineers have been getting all the love in 2018, those jobs came in eighth place, at $159,230. That’s still a bit of a leap from last year, when the job made its first appearance on Indeed’s top 20 highest-paying jobs in the 13th spot at $149,519. This year’s top 20 is below; last year’s numbers are here.

Highest-paying tech jobs in Silicon Valley (January through October, 2018):

Rank

Job Title

Annual Salary

1

Director of product management

$186,766

2

Senior reliability engineer

$181,100

3

Application security engineer

$173,903

4

Principal software architect

$165,487

5

Senior solution architect

$164,584

6

Software engineering manager

$162,115

7

Software architect

$159,642

8

Machine learning engineer

$159,230

9

Computer vision engineer

$156,217

10

User experience architect

$155,394

11

Platform engineer

$155,075

12

Data warehouse architect

$154,950

13

Director of information technology

$152,331

14

Senior back-end developer

$151,313

15

Senior software architect

$150,970

16

Salesforce developer

$150,923

17

Ruby developer

$149,944

18

Server engineer

$149,435

19

Python developer

$149,331

20

Senior software engineer

$148,098

Source: Indeed.com

There was less shuffling in the ranks of companies doing the most hiring in Silicon Valley. Apple and Amazon held on to the number one and two positions, respectively, while Walmart made a big move from number 13 in 2017 to number three this year—these three companies accounted for nearly 10 percent of the job postings on Indeed in 2018. The full list is below.

Companies hiring the most employees in Silicon Valley (January through October, 2018):

Rank

Company

Percentage of tech job postings in the San Francisco Bay Area

1

Apple

4.20

2

Amazon

3.41

3

Walmart

2.01

4

Google

1.78

5

Facebook

1.49

6

Cisco

1.30

7

Oracle

1.14

8

Salesforce

0.98

9

Nvidia

0.76

10

Adobe

0.73

11

Paypal

0.68

12 (tie)

Workday

0.64

12 (tie)

eBay

0.64

12 (tie)

VMware

0.64

15

Splunk

0.61

16

Oath

0.57

17

Intel

0.49

18

Visa

0.47

19

Tesla

0.45

20 (tie)

SAP

0.43

20 (tie)

Twitter

0.43

Source: Indeed.com

