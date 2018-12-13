What Are Silicon Valley’s Highest-Paying Tech Jobs?

Photo: iStockphoto

Job-search site Indeed crunched its Silicon Valley hiring numbers for 2018, looking at tech job searches, salaries, and employers, and found that engineers who combine tech skills with business skills as directors of product management earn the most, with an average salary of US $186,766. Last year, the gig came in as number two, at $173,556.

Also climbing up the ranks, and now in the number two spot with an average annual salary of $181,100, is senior reliability engineer. Application security engineer is third at $173,903. Neither made the top 20 in 2017.

And while it seems that machine learning engineers have been getting all the love in 2018, those jobs came in eighth place, at $159,230. That’s still a bit of a leap from last year, when the job made its first appearance on Indeed’s top 20 highest-paying jobs in the 13th spot at $149,519. This year’s top 20 is below; last year’s numbers are here.

Highest-paying tech jobs in Silicon Valley (January through October, 2018):

Rank Job Title Annual Salary 1 Director of product management $186,766 2 Senior reliability engineer $181,100 3 Application security engineer $173,903 4 Principal software architect $165,487 5 Senior solution architect $164,584 6 Software engineering manager $162,115 7 Software architect $159,642 8 Machine learning engineer $159,230 9 Computer vision engineer $156,217 10 User experience architect $155,394 11 Platform engineer $155,075 12 Data warehouse architect $154,950 13 Director of information technology $152,331 14 Senior back-end developer $151,313 15 Senior software architect $150,970 16 Salesforce developer $150,923 17 Ruby developer $149,944 18 Server engineer $149,435 19 Python developer $149,331 20 Senior software engineer $148,098

Source: Indeed.com

There was less shuffling in the ranks of companies doing the most hiring in Silicon Valley. Apple and Amazon held on to the number one and two positions, respectively, while Walmart made a big move from number 13 in 2017 to number three this year—these three companies accounted for nearly 10 percent of the job postings on Indeed in 2018. The full list is below.

Companies hiring the most employees in Silicon Valley (January through October, 2018):

Rank Company Percentage of tech job postings in the San Francisco Bay Area 1 Apple 4.20 2 Amazon 3.41 3 Walmart 2.01 4 Google 1.78 5 Facebook 1.49 6 Cisco 1.30 7 Oracle 1.14 8 Salesforce 0.98 9 Nvidia 0.76 10 Adobe 0.73 11 Paypal 0.68 12 (tie) Workday 0.64 12 (tie) eBay 0.64 12 (tie) VMware 0.64 15 Splunk 0.61 16 Oath 0.57 17 Intel 0.49 18 Visa 0.47 19 Tesla 0.45 20 (tie) SAP 0.43 20 (tie) Twitter 0.43

Source: Indeed.com